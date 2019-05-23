Here are ten of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend From live music, and electrifying dance performances, to food festivals, and an evening with a footballing legend, there’s something for everyone happening this weekend in Sheffield... Get your diaries ready! 1. An evening with Sir Geoff Hurst Join footballing legend SirGeoff Hurst at Grosvenor Casino on May 30. Visit Eventbrite for tickets. pa Buy a Photo 2. Come salsa in the square! The regions most popular outdoor and free salsa event will take place on May 26, from 5pm to 2am, at Leopold Square, with free-style dancing, belly-dancing, beginners salsa, and live music. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Burn up the floor with Kevin Clifton In the past two decades Burn the Floor has revolutionised ballroom style, and Strictly's Kevin will headline this electrifying production at Sheffield City Hall on May 25, from 7.30pm. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Attend UK football trial in the city UK Football Trials is holding a trial for local players on May 28, from 10am to 5pm at Sheffield United FC Training Ground, open to male players aged 10-28. Visit ukfootballtrials.com to register. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3