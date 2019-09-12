Here’s how to get your hands on a limited edition Kid Acne Sheffield Dry Gin

To mark the launch of artist Kid Acne’s latest exhibition ‘Have A Word’, the Sheffield-based illustrator has collaborated with True North Brew Co.’s distillery Sheffield Dry Gin, to release a limited edition run of their Original gin

The drink, called ‘Sheffield Dry Gin - That’s The Spirit’ features custom Kid Acne artwork and is numbered for authenticity. It is available exclusively from the online store, and goes on sale tomorrow.

Kid Acne said Sheffield was an important place to him, so he was happy to put his stamp on a local brand of gin.

He said: “I moved to Sheffield 20 years ago when I studied Fine Art at Hallam university, and I’ve stayed here pretty much ever since. I just love Sheffield as a place to work and I like the vibe of Sheffield.”

Alongside the gin, Kid Acne has worked with True North Brew Co to launch a special edition beer too, called ‘Have A Word’, alongside a limited number of custom beer mats adorning Kid Acne’s familiar illustrations.

These will be available in selected True North Brew Co venues throughout Sheffield.