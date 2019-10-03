Here's how you and your family could be enjoying a Chatsworth food and drink hamper worth £500

The Chatsworth Hamper, worth £500, which can be won in a Sheffield Telegraph competition.

To make the experience even better, your family could enjoy free entry and take away a hamper filled with delicious food and drink too.

We have have a Chatsworth hamper, as well as a family ticket, to give away to one lucky reader.

The hamper is filled with luxury wines, artisan foods, sweet treats and preserves along with Chinese wallpaper dinner napkins, a sheepskin rug and a copy of The Housekeepers Tale.

There’s also 75cl Laurent and Perrier champagne, 375ml apple brandy liqueur, 250g filled tea caddy, 310g Boxing Day chutney with apricot and ginger, 340g strawberry jam, 110g assorted handmade chocolate selection and 800g Christmas pudding, and much more – all presented in a 24 inch lined wicker hamper.

The family ticket is the house and gardens pass for two adults and three children. Both the hamper and the family ticket have a value of £559.

To enter the competition, all you need to do is answer this question: What type of rug is included in the hamper?

Please send your answers, along with your name and contact details, to telegraph@jpimedia.co.uk by Thursday, October 10 at 6pm. Please write ‘Chatsworth competition’ as the subject line of the e-mail.

For animal lovers who are visiting Chatsworth in the next few days, there is one last chance to see ‘The Dog: A Celebration at Chatsworth’, which closes on Sunday, October 6. The exhibition is a display of a myriad of paintings and objects - from letters, snuff boxes, jewellery, sculpture and ceramics to tapestries, drawings and painted ceilings.

There’s also upcoming events for food lovers, which include cream tea at the Cavendish restaurant with scones, bramble hedge jam and cream, and the farm shop to table top dinner in the Carriage House café on Friday, October 25.

For more information about the hamper, visit www.chatsworth.org/shopping-dining/farm-shop/hampers/the-chatsworth.