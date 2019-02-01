Highly acclaimed jazz man Duncan Eagles to play in the Steel City

Ace saxophonist Duncan Eagles will toot his flute when the sax player visits Sheffield on Friday to promote his new album Citizen.

Duncan “is fast becoming one of the most exciting players emerging on the UK jazz scene" (Jazzwise).

This is Duncan's debut album following a string of highly praised releases with UK group Partikel “one of the most exciting trios in improvised music” (Jazz Podium).

Now as a leader he is working with USA label Ropeadope joining a great jazz stable .

Duncan Eagles on the saxaphone, Matt Robinson tinkling the piano and Max Luthert on bass with Dave Hamblett on the drums.

They will play at Sheffield Jazz, Crookes Social Club, Mulhouse Road, Sheffield S10 1TD on Friday (February 8) from 8pm.

Tickets are £15/£12, NUS £8, 15 to 17 year-olds £3, under 15s free. Advance tickets are available from buy.sivtickets.com/sheffieldjazz at the same net price as on the door.