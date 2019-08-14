17th Century hall is a lovely family home

Westthorpe Hall Kitchen

By the late 19th century it had become a thriving mining village serving the bourgeoning Sheffield steel industry, it’s population almost doubling between 1861 and 1871. In coal’s heyday, there were three pits with Westthorpe and High Moor remaining in production until the pit closure programme of the early 1980s. There was also a forge.

To serve the industry and the expanding population, transport links with Sheffield were upgraded and the village was served with three railway stations – none of which now remain.

Westthorpe Hall, which is for sale for £615,000, dates back in parts to the 1600s and many of the original features have been retained. These include exposed timber flooring, deep skirtings and exposed timber beams.

Westthorpe Hall Conservatory

A beautiful four-bedroom home, it is set in large secluded grounds and there are versatile outbuildings and extensive garaging.To cater to the demands of 21st century living, the property has been extended, remodeled and refurbished and is now a wonderful family residence.The accommodation includes an impressive master bedroom suite, large traditional dining kitchen, contemporary conservatory, lounge, office, formal dining room, three additional double bedrooms, a family shower room and a useful cellar for storage with rustic exposed brick, curved ceiling, stone flagged flooring and lighting.The cosy lounge has a mullti-fuel burner with a sandstone mantel, brick surround and stone hearth and double timber doors with double glazed panels that open to the rear courtyard.The formal dining room has a wealth of original and period features. This beautiful room with its open fire with a dog grate, timber mantel, brick surround and stone hearth, and wainscot panelling, has ample space for a full-sized dining table

The dining kitchen has a range of fitted furniture and a number of high-end integrated appliances with space for a range cooker. This room also has an open fire with a dog grate, timber mantel, brick surround and stone hearth.The conservatory is a light and spacious room with underfloor heating and double doors that open to a pleasant seating terrace and country garden.The master bedroom suite has a mezzanine reading nook, en-suite bathroom and a fitted dressing room. The three other double bedrooms share the family shower room.

To the front, Westthorpe Hall is accessed through electrically operated wrought iron gates which open to a block-paved driveway with a parking area, exterior lighting and steps rising to a stone flagged path leading to the main entrance door which is flanked by lawned areas with mature shrub borders.A timber gate opens to the rear courtyard which has a block paved driveway with exterior lighting, parking for several vehicles with access to the extensive triple garage which as electric roller shutter doors and a fully-fitted workshop area.Also in the rear courtyard is a stone flagged seating terrace providing access to the lounge with exterior lighting and a small water feature, a stable block and a tack room.There is a large lawned garden with mature trees/shrubs and a seating terrace. It also has a vegetable patch with a raised planter, a chicken coop and a garden shed.More details from Blenheim Park Estates on 0114 358 2020 or www.bpestates.co.uk/buy/westthorpe_hall/