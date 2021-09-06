Antiques Column: Marbles, brightly coloured glass rods of swirling patterns

Needless to say, no matter how hard I try I cannot beat any of my grandchildren, even the four year olds.

I have to resort to more traditional games such as dominoes and draughts to emerge victorious.

My wife says I have taught them those games only so I could win.

Marbles.

This is in fact true, as the thrill of the chase is all well and good, but I am ‘in it to win it’.

Once they can beat me at draughts and dominoes I have a few other possibilities lined up to challenge them all.

One of these is an all time favourite of mine, marbles.

Collectors look for marbles displaying complex patterns, the more complex and colourful, the more valuable.

Symmetrical patterns and size also add a premium.

Sulphides, which are clear marbles with a figural insert, are amongst the most popular.

Probably the most desirable marbles are handmade, mostly German, from circa 1850 until World War One.

They were made from brightly coloured glass rods that created swirling patterns of colour.

The different patterned marbles created are known by different names including swirls, onionskins and corkscrews.

The tell tale sign of a handmade marble is the slightly rough area called a pontil mark.

This is the mark left when the marble is removed from the glass rod.

It is important to distinguish these from the machine made examples coming from America after World War Two.

Machine made marbles are still very popular today, partly due to the scarcity and expense of handmade examples but also because of childhood nostalgia; many of today's collectors played with these American marbles when they were young.

Manufacturers to look out for include Akro Agate Company, M. F. Christensen & Son and the Peltier Glass Company, but the exact value of individual marbles can vary enormously between examples.