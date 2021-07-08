Antiques Column: Matured rare wines are a great attraction

Early wine bottle.

I have the eyesight of a healthy child, because I wear prescription glasses. I never get out of breath, because I never run anywhere. I never forget a thing, because I write everything down and when my wife isn’t in the car I drive like an adolescent.

Something else which matures particularly well is wine. This is a well discussed topic and matured rare wines are a great attraction in the saleroom. But what about the bottles.

Early wine bottles were made from darkly coloured glass, which had a hint of brown when held up to the light. This glass is known as ‘Black Glass’ and was used in wine bottles between 1650 and 1800.

These early bottles are very collectable as they represent the earliest stages of consumerism in Britain

Due to their age there is usually surface deterioration, ranging from severe pitting to simple dullness.

However, unlike many collectables, damage is acceptable in these old black glass wine bottles, so rare examples in very poor condition still produce good results in the saleroom.

Although not mass produced until the early 1800s, the production of glass was increasing throughout this early period with many glass houses opening up and different manufacturers gaining recognition for certain styles and shapes of bottle.

The commonest shapes in these early wine bottles are the ‘globe and shaft’, the ‘onion’ and the ‘mallet’, with rarer shapes, such as the octagonal being more collectable.