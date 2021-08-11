Antiques Column: Names like ‘Lard’ and ‘Meal’ jars are even more desirable

There is a saying, well known I believe, that it is possible to get “too much of a good thing”.I think we may have reached that point, especially as two of our Cornish Kitchen Ware jars have bitten the proverbial dust during these many staycation trips to the grandparents.

True Cornishware was produced by T.G. Green of Church Gresley in Derbyshire from the 1920s onwards.The name is said to have come from one of the employees who, on returning from holiday in Cornwall, saw the new range and said that the blue was like the Cornish skies and the white was like crests of Cornish waves.

By the 1980s Cornishware had declined in popularity and the rights to make it were sold to Cloverleaf of Swindon and in 2001 to Mason Cash and Co.

Cornish Kitchenware.

Maker’s marks on the base aid identification and dating. Early marks from the 1920-1940s are printed in green.Most original Cornishware bears a printed mark in green or black, showing the church at Church Gresley and is crossed by the words ‘Cornish Kitchen Ware’.

Named jars are more collectable than plain jars and rare names like ‘Lard’ and ‘Meal’ are even more desirable. Always check the name is not a later addition.Although blue and white is the most common colour, others were produced as well over the years.Red is by far the rarest colour available, because it was produced as an experiment in the 1960s and never went into full production.

Now sadly Cornishware has taken a slight dip in popularity in recent years and this is reflected in a drop in prices.Antiques and collectables, like most things, are subject to prevailing fashion trends.The key is to buy at the right time and my advice would be to buy Cornishware now because the price will rise again.

Of course, as always, I could be wrong.