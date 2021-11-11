Antiques: The most desirable comics are the ones in mint condition

Each of our children have spent their pre-walking years trapped in the trolley and under sufferance I have done my fair share of trolley driving. With more time on her hands now, my wife’s allegiance to her favourite store has faltered and I often find our table adorned with own brands from other supermarkets and specialities from local shops.

However, we have still apparently used our original store enough this year to have a three figure, date sensitive handout. It was with this date in mind we drove to the enormous version of our store last weekend, to Christmas shop. Toys to card holders are often half price, so added to our handout, secured deep in my wife’s purse, I found the whole experience quite exhilarating and dare I say it enjoyable.

Shopping for toys is perhaps the only form of shopping I really enjoy. I love to see what exciting new opportunities for play there are for our many grandchildren. I have to say though the comics are never quite as good as they used to be. During my childhood years, in the 1950s and 1960s, the comics seemed so much more exciting. Or was that because I was a child?

Spiderman Comic Collection.

From the late 1950s onwards Stan Lee and Marvel comics were responsible for some amazing comic book super heroes including the Incredible Hulk, the Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Fantastic Four and many more. By the 1970s comic book collecting was a fully established collecting area.

As with many collectables condition is by far the most important factor in assessing value. The most desirable comics are the ones in mint condition, but these are very difficult to find, particularly with early examples.

First issues are always sought after, as are editions featuring the first appearance or death of a character. If you have a run from a first edition to a new hero and they are all in mint condition that would be just lovely.