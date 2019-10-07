Check out these four spookily superb Sheffield properties perfect for the Halloween season...

The former psychiatric hospital, Middlewood Lodge, in Hillsborough

And if you’re fancying a place that would look fantastically creepy in cobwebs, would be terrific for trick-or-treating, and could be home to some happening Halloween parties, we’ve got some fantastic properties for you to cast your eye over.

Riverdale Road, Ranmoor

With a wealth of original Tudor features, this magnificent 5/6 bedroomed double-fronted bay-windowed detached family home is oozing with character and Halloween charm. Complete with a sweeping driveway that is perfect for tempting trick-or-treaters, this property offers spacious and versatile accommodation with stunning views arranged over three floors that will appeal to the growing family market. Located in the very heart of Ranmoor, falling within catchment for top performing schools, along with easy access to the hospitals, Peak District, Botanical Gardens, Endcliffe Park, and Forge Dam.

There are original features galore at Riverdale Road, in Ranmoor

Offers in region of £845,000. Contact Whitehornes, Banner Cross, on 0114 4671558 for more details.

The North Wing, Onesacre Hall, Oughtibridge

This exceptional Grade II* listed character residence, dating back to the early 17th century with a wealth of period features, is spine-tinglingly beautiful. Formerly Onesacre Hall, it retains many original architectural details such as heavy-chamfered beamed ceilings, stone mullioned windows with leaded glazing, and ornate fireplaces.This stone built family residence has been sympathetically refurbished by the current owners to provide a sublime mix of traditional and contemporary luxury living. Standing in a beautiful position with generous gardens perfect for an abundance of jack-o-lanterns, and with far reaching views. The property briefly comprises on kitchen, dining room, lounge, master bedroom, four other bedrooms, with family shower room, study, and family bathroom.

Offers in region of £750,000. Contact Blenheim Park Estates, Sheffield on 0114 4671685 for more details.

Onesacre Hall is an exceptional Grade II* listed character residence dating back to the early 17th century

Middlewood Lodge, Hillsborough

What could be better, as we head into our spookiest season, than a two-bedroom apartment a former psychiatric hospital? Situated between the suburbs of Middlewood and Wadsley, this apartment features a modern kitchen with breakfast bar, living area with rear-facing double glazed Juliet balcony doors overlooking the courtyard – absolutely perfect for making wailing noises out of this October 31. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, plus a second bedroom and main bathroom. Well worth a look - but not after dark…

With a guide price of £135,000. Contact Martin & Co, Sheffield on 0114 2086565 for more details.

Marlcliffe Road, Wadsley

This one of a kind property dates back to 1901 in Wadsley

This truly one of a kind detached six-bedroomed home dates back to 1901. Dominating the street with it's spectacular stone front, step over the threshold and into the entrance porch where you will be overwhelmed with the sense of history and character this period home holds. The stained glass decorative sash windows and doors throughout the home offer an insight into times gone by. The modern finish also means you can settle straight into this stunning property.