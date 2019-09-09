Check out these stunning Sheffield properties with oodles of potential

Carr Road, Deepcar

If you’re on the lookout for a great project, here are three properties with terrific potential on the market in Sheffield right now:

Broomfield Lane, Stocksbridge

Built in 1948 and in need of some modernisation is this three double bedroom stone built property with driveway, detached garage, uPVC double glazing and gas central heating. The property also enjoys a stunning outlook, and briefly comprises: entrance hall, under stair storage cupboard, downstairs WC/utility, kitchen with side entrance door and a storage cupboard housing the modern gas boiler and an excellent size open plan lounge/dining room First floor: three double bedrooms, all three benefiting from fitted storage. Bathroom with five piece suite including panelled bath, separate shower cubicle, WC, washbasin and bidet.

- Priced at £235,000. Contact Saxton Mee, on 0114 2870112 for more details.

Carr Road, Deepcar

An internal inspection is highly recommended of this beautiful stunning converted barn, located in this exceptional position, and enjoying stunning views over attractive countryside.

The property has double glazed hardwood windows and gas central heating and briefly comprises: fully integrated modern and contemporary kitchen/breakfast room with granite work surfaces and stone flooring, utility room, downstairs WC, dining room, well proportioned lounge with double doors leading into the garden room. Upstairs: a galleried landing leads to four bedrooms, the master having fitted wardrobes. Family bathroom with full suite including his and hers washbasins, bath and separate shower

Rotherham Road, Halfway

- Priced at £425,000. Contact Saxton Mee, on 0114 2870112 for more details.

With 1370 sq. ft. of accommodation, this generously proportioned home is likely to be of interest to a range of buyers, with huge potential for a prospective purchaser to transform into a fabulous family home.

Two reception rooms alongside an extended kitchen/diner, good sized bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms provide ample living space, together with a spacious attic room which could be fully converted, subject to the necessary consents. The landscaped gardens are very impressive, with a superb lawn, patio & a detached double garage/workshop with off road parking for multiple vehicles beyond the gated driveway. Well placed for the many local shops/amenities, major supermarkets and transport links including the Supertram network. Available with no onward chain.

Guide price £400,000. Contact Redbriks, Crystal Peaks, on 0114 4670349 for more details.

Main Road, Wharncliffe Side

A most beautiful and stunning three double bedroom, two bathroom, extended detached cottage full of character with many original features. Situated in this quiet backwater location, the cottage comprises: garden room, stunning cottage style kitchen, separate dining room, downstairs bathroom and well proportioned lounge. Upstairs: three excellent double bedrooms, Jack and Jill en suite having a shower cubicle with central fed shower, WC, wash basin and bidet