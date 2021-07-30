Demand high as show apartment opens in Sheffield's Heart of the City development

Prospective buyers can now book an appointment to view the show apartment at Burgess House, on Cross Burgess Street.

Progress is already being made on the 52 high-specification apartments in Sheffield city centre, with a quarter of the homes now reserved.

Burgess House will house a mixture of layouts, including studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Prices range from £116,500 to £292,500.

They are being marketed by Redbrik, which says: “Boasting expansive windows and light, contemporary finishes, each home includes stylish, modern bathrooms, open-plan living spaces and enviable views across the Sheffield city centre.

“Inside, the apartment is full of top-end finishes; matte, dark grey kitchens give a chic feel to the open-plan living space, with integrated appliances ranging from induction hobs to wine coolers.

"The stunning bathrooms and en-suites feature brushed steel or matte black fittings and heated towel rails.”

Redbrik’s Land & New Homes Manager, Jen Beal, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome prospective buyers to the show apartment at Burgess House, where they can get a real feel of the development.

“With a quarter of the homes now reserved, I would advise anyone interested in finding out more about Burgess House to give us a call.”

Redbrik says: “The heart of Burgess House’s studio apartments is the perfect living space, with plenty of natural light from the expansive windows and LED spotlights. With everything you need in an open-plan living area, plus a stylish bathroom and a storage area.

“Enjoy a generous double bedroom and separate, open-plan kitchen/living space in a one-bedroom apartment at Burgess House. With ample storage and a stylish bathroom, there is plenty of room to make it your own.

“Inside the two-bedroom apartments, there are two spacious double bedrooms, one with an en-suite, plus a main bathroom. The central hall leads to the development’s signature open-plan kitchen/living area and private balcony.

“The three-bedroom apartments are the showpiece of Burgess House. The unique round kitchen/living space with floor to ceiling windows offers panoramic views, and the balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy those warmer days.

“Set in an authentic mixed-use neighbourhood which includes new homes, workspaces, retail, hotels and food & drink venues, residents will be in an enviable position to take advantage of all the top quirky and independent outlets that give Sheffield its character and charm.

“Never short of options for places to eat and socialise, with an abundance of independent and established cafes, bars and restaurants across the city, residents are also spoilt for choice when it comes to green and outdoor spaces. Devonshire Green and the Winter Gardens are a short walk from Burgess House, and the Peak District is just half an hour away. Sheffield train station is also just a short walk away.”

Book a viewing of the show apartment at Burgess House by calling the Redbrik New Homes team on 0114 299 4144 or visit redbrik.co.uk/burgesshouse/ for more information.

1. Contemporary The contemporary feel of the apartment is captured by the signature open-plan kitchen/living area . Photo: Redbrik Buy photo

2. On tap With tasteful taps and tiling, the bathroom completes the contemporary design. Photo: Redbrik Buy photo

3. Top-end Top-end finishes in the matte, dark grey kitchens give a chic feel to the open-plan living space, with integrated appliances ranging from induction hobs to wine coolers. Photo: Redbrik Buy photo

4. Relax Sit back, relax and enjoy living in the city centre, where you are never short of options for places to eat and socialise, with an abundance of independent and established cafes, bars and restaurants. Photo: Redbrik Buy photo