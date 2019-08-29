Developer set to officially launch its Meadow View development in South Normanton

Meadow View on Meadow Lane, boasts ten contemporary three-bedroom homes which have been designed with family life at their heart. They have contemporary designs, spacious interiors, room to grow and plenty of natural light. Each property has its own private driveway and is only a short walk from the heart of the village.

This development is perfect for exploring Derbyshire, situated within a 40-minute drive of the Peak District as well as a short hop from Chatsworth House, Hardwick Hall, East Midlands Designer Outlet and the market town of Chesterfield. Junction 28 of the M1 is also in close proximity, providing commuters with easy access to Derby via the A38, the wider Midlands as well as Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The summer launch event takes place from noon - 4pm on Saturday, August 31, and there are eight plots remaining.

Leo Woodhead, director at Dragonfly Homes, said: “We’re opening the doors to our properties at Meadow View so that people can have a look around our homes and see what sets a Dragonfly home apart,

“Prices start at £179,950 - making our homes much more affordable than typical new-build properties of this size in the area. And with lower running costs, quality finishes throughout and Help to Buy and assisted Part Exchange available, it’s well worth popping down on the 31st to find out more if you’re thinking of making the move anytime soon,”