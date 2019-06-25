The property was originally the St Johns Church of Middle Handley.

Former church with original features hits the market in Sheffield

This property offers a unique family home in a sought-after loction.

By Rosalind Erskine
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 17:45

This four bedroom home, which was once the St Johns Church of Middle Handley, offers buyers a chance to complete restoration while living in a unique abode. Located in a village in Derbyshire, the property overlooks the countryside from the garden and has fantastic road links to Chesterfield and the M1 Motorway – and is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Keys2Go.

1. Original features

Despite renovation by current owners, there are still a number of original features in the property.

Photo: Zoopla

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Kitchen

In the kitchen, a Belfast sink sits amongst cream kitchen units and oak worktops.

Photo: Zoopla

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Kitchen features

The kitchen has an arched door and original windows.

Photo: Zoopla

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Dining area

The dining area has an arched ceiling and a stained glass window.

Photo: Zoopla

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3