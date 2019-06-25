Former church with original features hits the market in Sheffield
This property offers a unique family home in a sought-after loction.
By Rosalind Erskine
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 17:45
This four bedroom home, which was once the St Johns Church of Middle Handley, offers buyers a chance to complete restoration while living in a unique abode. Located in a village in Derbyshire, the property overlooks the countryside from the garden and has fantastic road links to Chesterfield and the M1 Motorway – and is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Keys2Go.