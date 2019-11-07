Idyllic countryside retreat with swimming pool and self-contained annexe

Habberjam Farm

The property includes a substantial four/five bedroom detached farmhouse with a self-contained one-bedroom detached annexe, an indoor swimming pool, substantial garage block housing up to five vehicles, enclosed larger than average courtyard and grounds of approximately six acres.

The accommodation is spacious and presented to an excellent standard throughout, each room commanding impressive far-reaching views while giving the property a light and airy inviting feel.

The main family house comprises, entrance hallway with a mahogany staircase, a south-facing fitted breakfast kitchen with a built-in range of wall and base units with integrated appliances to include electric hob, oven, extractor fan, dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

The kitchen of Habberjam Farm

The kitchen furniture is complemented by a centrally positioned breakfast table and the room displays an original exposed timber to the ceiling and gives access through to the utility which has plumbing for an automatic washing machine and in turn, leads through to a ground floor cloakroom/WC.

The dining room has original exposed timbers as does the large lounge which includes the original cruck beams to the property.

The windows boast inset seats beneath, while the focal point of the room is a feature fireplace with a multi-fuel stove.

On the first floor landing are the original beams and a mahogany staircase to the second floor.

The swimming pool at Habberjam Farm

The master suite is very well-proportioned and has fitted furniture and a four-piece en suite bathroom with underfloor heating.

The remaining three bedrooms are all double, two of which have original exposed beams, the third is used as a guest room incorporating shower cubicle and wash hand basin.

The family bathroom is beautifully presented with a modern white five-piece suite with a multi-point shower and a Jacuzzi corner bath.

The second floor is a versatile space currently used as a home office.

A detached stone-built barn has recently been converted to provide stunning one-bedroom accommodation with a reception area and a fitted dining kitchen with a range of appliances to the ground floor.

To the first floor are a lounge and double bedroom with four-piece en-suite.

There is a substantial garage block incorporating two double garages and an additional single, each with electronic roller sectional entrance doors, power and lighting.

Above one half of the garaging is a raised balcony resulting in stunning views and giving access to the loft space and useful storage facilities.

The property is approached via a private lane, where an electric five bar timber gate opens into a substantial block-paved courtyard which gives access to the garages and open-fronted double carport which adjoins the annexed barn.

There are flagged patios and gardens which amount to approximately one acre, and a number of purpose-built outbuildings including a two-room summer house.

The heated swimming pool is separate from the house in a purpose-built pine lodge.

There are two fields measuring approximately five acres.