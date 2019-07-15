Is lateral-living the future? We bet you'll think so after seeing these absolutely awesome Sheffield apartments

Could you see yourself living in one of these beautiful Sheffield apartments? Whiteley Quarters, Sefton Road, Fulwood

This high-class development of just four apartments is situated a stone's throw from local walks through Whiteley Woods and the Porter Valley. Set back within private gated grounds, each three-bedroom property offers a stunning lateral living space, which provides flexible accommodation for eating, entertaining and relaxing. Increased height bi-fold doors lead out onto a south facing garden or covered balcony.

Each apartment boasts generous ceiling heights, 'Smart' warm water underfloor heating throughout, and are eco-conscious with solar thermal panels and provision for electric car charging. Positively luxurious.

Located on Sefton Road in the highly regarded area of Fulwood, Whiteley Quarters is within walking distance of local shops and amenities both in Fulwood Village and Nethergreen, and is perfectly placed to enjoy the nearby Mayfield Valley and Peak District National Park.

Priced from £485,000. Contact Redbrik on 0114 2994144 for details.

This bespoke gated development has just 10 three and four-bedroom executive apartments, each with Beckermann kitchens, contemporary living spaces, stunning Porcelenosa bathrooms with advanced technology-Hans Grohe push-button showers and baths, and private balconies or terraces. All residents can enjoy the magnificent furnished roof garden with far reaching views.

Each apartment has a stunning continental kitchen, floor to ceiling windows and raised ceiling heights, and energy saving 'air conditioning' incorporating filtered fresh air.

The development has secure gated parking with option for two spaces, smartphone controlled under-floor heating, and lift access with video door entry and CCTV security.

Priced from £465,000. Contact Redbrik on 0114 2994144 for details.

Beauchief Grove, Beauchief

Forming part of this unique landmark, stone-built detached former hotel, this two double bedroom luxury apartment has been finished to an exceptionally high end and bespoke standard throughout and forms part of the original building. Being one of the very few apartments to offer two private designated secure parking spaces this sensational apartment will appeal hugely to those looking to downsize along with the professional couple or singleton.

With secure video access along with a lift to the apartment sets the standard in design and finish and must be viewed internally to be fully appreciated. Ideally placed within a stone's throw from the Peak district, Dore train station and served by regular public transport the property in brief comprises lift access, hallway, stunning open plan living, dining kitchen, two double bedroom converted luxury apartment, the second currently used as a sitting room and two bathrooms.

The Beauchief Hotel is one of Sheffield's most iconic buildings, originally built in 1900 as the Abbeydale Station Hotel. The historic building has been sympathetically converted, retaining many period features.