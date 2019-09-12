An ‘island’ and ‘corner sofa’ on Sheffield’s ‘dream interiors’ list

It’s no secret that as a nation, we Brits love to admire other peoples homes and interior designs in order to implement them into our own living spaces.

By Nik Farah Thursday, 12th September 2019, 14:37 pm

From browsing through magazines full of beautiful interiors to watching endless programmes on the most impressive homes around the world in some of the most breathtaking locations, we are all dreaming of our perfect home.

But if we had the choice, what would our dream home really look like and what are the features we are obsessed with having in our homes?

A new survey by Arlo & Jacob has revealed that when it comes to dream homes, Sheffield folks desires are surprisingly modest, with the majority of people wanting a three-bedroom detached home, and just 7 per cent dreaming of a six-bedroom home.

The key feature that those surveyed in Sheffield most wanted in their home was a kitchen island to socialise around (45 per cent) while 41 per cent would like to add a coffee machine in their kitchens.

Technology was another key feature, with 28 per cent dreaming of a television in the kitchen, so that they can catch up on their favourite programmes whilst cooking their dinner.

Entertainment was another top priority when it comes to a Sheffield dream lounge, with over 40 per cent wanting a smart TV. These results come as no surprise, with the average Brit spending almost 10 years of their life watching TV.

With relaxation is a key activity in the living space, Sheffielders also talked of the importance of an open fire or fireplace (28 per cent) and corner sofa (45 per cent) to finish their living room off, and to help strike a balance between tech and comfort.

In the bedroom, space and privacy were cited as important qualities, with 38 per cent wanting an en-suite bathroom, closely followed by a walk-in wardrobe and dressing room. Nearly a quarter wanted a balcony, and a quarter said a four-poster bed would be their bedroom ideal. 40 per cent said a back garden was also crucial.