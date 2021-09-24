New meadow glade marks final stage of transforming Chatsworth gardens

Arcadia and Natural Course by Laura Ellen Bacon

A trio of Britain’s leading garden designers, Tom Stuart-Smith, Dan Pearson and James Hitchmough, have worked with Chatsworth’s head of gardens and landscape, Steve Porter and his team for more than three years to redevelop the world-famous 105-acre garden.

More than 300,000 plants, including hundreds of trees, have gone into the ground across a previously underdeveloped 15-acre area known as ‘Arcadia’. Major work has also been done in a further 10-acres that includes a remodelled rock garden, the maze borders, ravine, trout stream and Jack pond.

Work continued right through the pandemic with a reduced garden team given a helping hand by the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire who were keen to develop a more sustainable future for the garden.

Chatsworth Rockery 2021

During autumn 2020, around 95 per cent of 70,000 perennials and bulbs were planted peat-free and were either grown in the open ground and transported bare root, or in biodegradable pots that were made from remoulded husks that are a by-product of the rice industry.

“The Duke and Duchess have often been in the garden helping out with planting, placing and watering, particularly when we were short-handed” says head of gardens and landscape, Steve Porter.

“They have been very involved and supportive of a more sustainable approach and that will be a key theme in the next round of changes in the garden.”

“We’ve been reducing the environmental impact of our work in all areas. “The plants grown on site for Chatsworth’s shops are already completely peat-free and almost no pesticides or fungicides are used in the glasshouses - predatory bugs are released instead as part of an integrated pest control programme.”

Tom Stuart-Smith's planting around the Maze

James Hitchmough, based at the University of Sheffield, has overseen the seeding of the ‘meadow glade’ with thousands of perennial flowers, one of four new glades in Arcadia.

The overall plan for Arcadia by landscape architect Tom Stuart-Smith, supported by Gucci, saw 15-acres cleared for the planting of hundreds of new trees and the four meadow-like glades connected by woodland walks.

A major new art installation called ‘Natural Course’ was built as a monumental sculptural centrepiece using more than 100 tonnes of local stone by Derbyshire artist Laura Ellen Bacon.

The foundations of Chatsworth’s present garden and park were laid out by William Kent and Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in the 18th century and Joseph Paxton in the 19th century.