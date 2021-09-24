New Sheffield housing development with stunning views opens on site of former paper mill

On part of the site of the former paper mill, on Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, are three and four bed houses with prices ranging from £299,995 to £452,995.

Residents will be on the doorstep of scenic walks via direct access to the Upper Don Trail, as well as a great range of local amenities and easy access to commuter links to Sheffield and the wider region.

Oughtibridge Valley is said to offer a stunning collection of three and four bedroom homes with various home types and offers to suit every type of buyer.

Oughtibridge Valley offers three and four bedroom homes nestled in picturesque woodland.

Homebuyers can benefit from deals to boost their deposit or contribute towards moving costs or receive a free kitchen upgrade. Part exchange is also available on some home types where prospective buyers have the opportunity to take the stress out of selling their old home with a guaranteed buyer.

With five home types available built by David Wilson Homes, buyers have a range of options.

The Archford is a spacious, three bedroom home ideal for first-time buyers, with prices starting at £299,995. The ground floor offers a stylish open-plan dining kitchen with French doors opening onto the garden offering indoor and outdoor living. The main bedroom boasts an ensuite shower with a further with a double bedroom and single bedroom perfect for home working.

The Hadley is an impressive three bedroom home perfect for first-time buyers and families, with prices starting at £344,995. The ground floor boasts a comfortable dual aspect lounge and open-plan dining kitchen with an adjoining utility room, with upstairs offering two double bedrooms, including an ensuite main bedroom, a single bedroom and family bathroom.

A three bedroom townhouse, The Cannington is designed over three floors with an open-plan kitchen that is ideal for family meals with a fabulous walk-through glazed bay that leads out to the back garden. Prices start at £354,995

The Kirkdale is a stunning four bedroom home where the hub of the living space is the expansive open-plan kitchen, which has dining and family areas with French doors to the garden and a separate utility room. Prices start at £452,995.

A four bedroom home, The Holden features an open-plan kitchen diner and family area, opening out onto the garden through French doors, perfect for entertaining. Many of these home are situated on a private cul-de-sac which overlooks woodland with a garage and private driveway.

To support the local community in Oughtibridge and Sheffield, David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has contributed more than £1million to education facilities in the area to provide additional school places and over £155,000 to Sheffield Council to go towards infrastructure and development to benefit the local area.

The prestige development combines countryside charm with city connections.