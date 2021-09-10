'Outstanding' 18th Century hall near Sheffield has historic charm and is worth over £1m - take a look inside

Hounscliffe Hall on Main Road, Unstone, is outstanding, according to estate agent Redbrik, which says the property is the perfect combination of traditional and contemporary styling.

The property is a four bedroom home with an impressive gated entrance and the picturesque driveway leads to the secluded house.

A lovely entrance hall gives a great first impression and the fitted kitchen is bathed in light. It offers lots of storage space and has a central island which matches the work surfaces. There is also a dining area in front of patio doors.

The formal dining room is equally light with a great view of the garden and looks like the perfect place to entertain. The lounge is a lovely big space, currently home to three sofas, so ideal for relaxation.

The garden room also offers lovely views and is another great place to entertain guests. It features bi-folding doors which open out onto the decked terrace, where you can marvel at the gardens, grounds and beyond.

All the bedrooms are all a good size with great storage facilities and there is also an office. As if that wasn’t enough, there are three bathrooms, ideal for a family.

The agent’s brochure says: “Situated in the heart of Unstone within its own mature grounds, Redbrik is delighted to present Hounscliffe Hall, a truly outstanding 18th century stone built four bedroom detached home.”It adds the property is a superb family home with stand out features including the garden room, a ‘superb principal bedroom’ and offering many picturesque walks on your doorstep.

The brochure says: “Set within approximately half an acre of gardens, this generously proportioned four bedroom home offers the perfect combination of traditional and contemporary styling suiting a modern family.

"Finished to an exceptional standard throughout, the accommodation is well proportioned and showcases a perfect balance of contemporary finishings whilst acknowledging the historic charm.“You'll love the garden room, featuring bi-folding doors which open out onto the decked terrace, with wonderful views over the gardens, grounds and beyond.“The superb principal bedroom is flooded with natural light and offers a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room.”Hounscliffe Hall is in Unstone, a village and civil parish, which the Redbrik brochure says will suit professionals who communte.

It adds: “Welcomed via a gated entrance, the impressive driveway leads to the secluded property. Positioned perfectly for local shops and amenities that Dronfield has to offer, including being located only a short drive from both Sheffield and Chesterfield.”

“Offering many picturesque walks on your doorstep, you are on the edge of the Peak District National Park. Suiting professionals who travel, Dronfield train station and motorway network links are easily accessed.”

For details visit https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property/main-road-unstone-s18/ or call the agent 0114 446 9168. The property is listed on Zoopla

