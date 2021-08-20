See inside this luxury show home at a new housing development in Sheffield

This beautiful three-bedroom detached property features a large open-plan kitchen/dining room, a separate living room and an en-suite master bedroom; and has been professionally styled and furnished to suit a range of buyers.

There’s currently a choice of Baycliffe semi-detached houses for sale at Beaumont Grange, with prices starting from £249,995.

The show home displays the spacious layout and high-quality finish typical of the homes at Beaumont Grange, a development of three, four and five-bedroom properties full of charm and character, just three miles from Rotherham town centre and only six miles from the bustling city of Sheffield.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “The Baycliffe is a beautiful home, luxuriously designed with modern living in mind, which showcases the high specification of properties we have to offer here at Beaumont Grange.

“Visitors will get an insight into what it would be like to live in a Jones Homes property, as well as getting a taste of traditional village life in the sought-after location of Treeton.”

The team at interior design company Clayton & Company have expertly styled The Baycliffe to give potential purchasers inspiration for their property.

Lucy Simpson, business development manager for Clayton & Company, said: “The Baycliffe is a contemporary three-bedroom home, designed with a family in mind, yet with a twist so as not to limit any interest from prospective buyers.

“Our talented designer Fran Spooner styled the show home to portray a functional and liveable home, utilising all the space as well as retaining the signature elegance that all Jones Homes properties have.

“The colour scheme – neutrals, whites, blues and greys – runs throughout the property, with every room flowing seamlessly into the next, while a mix of rich colours and textures create an opulent appearance.

“We have a great relationship with Jones Homes Yorkshire, and Fran specifically has enjoyed working with the team at Jones Homes for the last two years, gaining a real understanding of their homes over that time. All the little details and finishing touches are integral to pulling the scheme together – to show a realistic home with an elevated style.”

“The living room, situated at the front of the property, incorporates natural and blue tones, which are very current and give the room a nice warm feel, with a luxury edge.

“The cream upholstered sofa complements the deep, blue-toned cushions and the patterns coordinate nicely with the wallpaper. We have used a modern style of curtain called a wave-headed curtain which features in multiple rooms in the house. It goes from floor to ceiling and folds back neatly into itself, keeping the room open and tidy.

“The ceiling pendant gives a real feel of luxury and creates a lot of light in the room, while we have finished the room off with a multipurpose coffee table in the centre.”

“This contemporary style of kitchen will appeal to the modern buyer but has also proved quite popular with the older generation too.

“Upstairs in the large en-suite master bedroom, we’ve aimed for a hotel chic level of luxury. The focal point of the room is the deep navy velvet headboard – this not only ties in the colour scheme of the home but also complements the white cotton bedding, giving the room a plush feel.

1. Kitchen dining The Kitchen dining features a marble-design dining table, perfect for hosting guests. According to designers, this table "really catches the eye" when visitors walk into the room and gives the area a "luxurious and glamourous feel." Photo: Jones Homes Photo Sales

2. Master bedroom The Master Bedroom is sizeable and features an en-suite bathroom. There are opulent round lamps on the bedside tables and reflective drawer fronts, along with the mirrored doors of the fitted wardrobes, adding to the feeling of space. Photo: Jones Homes Photo Sales

3. Third bedroom This room is more than functional even though it’s smaller in size, and has been styled as a children's room with a family in mind. There is a desk to give a child somewhere to do their homework – or that there’s the option of making this room a ‘work-from-home office’ if buyers don’t have any children. Photo: Jones Homes Photo Sales

4. Second bedroom The second bedroom in the house has been designed as a multi-functional room, with the stand-out feature being the desk, which "reflect the increased number of people working from home." People can envisage the desk as part of an at-home office or as a dressing table, depending on their needs. The wall-hung bedside tables are bespoke and functional for the room, giving it a luxury feel. Photo: Jones Homes Photo Sales