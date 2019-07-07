See the new Peak District homes that promise tradition and activity for nature loving buyers

Propery Telegraph

There are just two types of homes left at The Coppice – a Lovell Homes development which is nestled in this tranquil market town, with a heritage stretching back to the Norman times. Known as the ‘Capital of the Peak District’, the town lies on the edge of the Peak District National Park, famous for its spectacular landscape.

From The Coppice you can pick up a number of walking trails on the doorstep, including one which leads up to the nearby Eccles Pike and its magnificent 360 views.

Alternatively, you can stroll down to the golf course to play a round in a striking rural setting or into the town centre to enjoy a coffee in one of the many independent cafés. People have been visiting this area for centuries and not just for the exquisite scenery: the area is well connected by road and rail and the magnificent Chatsworth House, Haddon Hall and Hardwick Hall are all within easy reach.

The five-bedroom Owlbrook features an integrated double garage, spacious lounge and separate study. This feeling of space and freedom continues into the light and airy kitchen/ diner with bi-fold doors leading on to the rear garden. This home also has a separate utility area and downstairs cloakroom with storage. Upstairs is the stunning master bedroom with en-suite and fitted wardrobes, the second bedroom also includes an en-suite, also a further three bedrooms and additional storage space on the landing.

The four-bedroom Furlow A is a new special edition house type with an open plan lounge/ dining area with French doors to the private rear garden, separate kitchen, and a study which is perfect for a home office or hobby room. There is a separate utility area, cloakroom and storage area under the stairs. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms and an additional storage area.

And in support of Bumblebee Conservation Trust, which runs ‘Bees’ Needs Week’ (from July 8 to 14), Lovell is encouraging its customers to do their bit for nature and install a Bee Brick™ in their garden. Lovell is giving away a free bee nesting block to anyone who reserves a home at The Coppice before July 14. The Bee Brick™ provides a nesting site for solitary bees such as the red mason and leafcutter bees. Solitary bees have no queen or honey to protect, meaning they are non-aggressive and don’t sting. Bee houses such as this are a simple way to do something to help our declining bee population, alongside bee friendly planting and other wildlife friendly measures.

Gemma Tovey, sustainability co-ordinator for Lovell said, “As a responsible developer we are committed to helping to improve the areas in which we build for the benefit of whole community and this includes the local wildlife too!

“The Bee Brick™ is a really stylish addition to any garden and we hope that this campaign will help raise awareness of plight of these important pollinators and inspire homeowners to consider making their gardens more wildlife friendly.

“When you buy a property at The Coppice you're not just buying somewhere to live - you are buying a home and a lifestyle with a traditional feel. whether you’re just starting out or simply looking for a new start, we have the home for you.”