Seven-bedroom Victorian house was once home to famous confectioner George Bassett.

As a young man of 25, he moved from his home in Derbyshire opened up a small confectionery and wine business in Broad Street, Sheffield.

In 1859 he branched out into manufacturing and opened a factory in Portland St with a workforce of 150, making all manner of sweets, lozenges and drops.

Exton House

His company was the largest sugar confectionery manufacturer in the world throughout much of the nineteenth century – he employed more than 1500 people in 1871

George also ventured into politics and became Mayor of Sheffield in 1876 – the United States president, Ulysses S Grant, stayed at Bassett’s house at Endcliffe on his visit to Britain in 1877. Not long after this George suffered a paralysing stroke and died, eight years later aged 68, never knowing just how famous his name would become: Liquorice Allsorts were not introduced until after his death

Exon House is an outstanding seven-bedroom detached family house on Norfolk Road, which was originally built for George Bassett in the early1850s.

The 1861 census shows him living there as a family of six with one servant, but by 1871 they had relocated to another property at Endcliffe.

Exton House has undergone a complete refurbishment by the current vendors to create a sublime mix of traditional and contemporary living.

It has the benefit of an elegant lounge, spacious dining kitchen, large cellars ideal for storage and living space, exceptionally spacious master bedroom suite and having good-sized private gardens with the benefit of a superb coach house. Located with good access to the amenities of Sheffield’s city centre, Sheffield train station, frequent public transport, the M1 motorway network, Sheffield College, Norfolk Heritage Park and the Peak District National Park. The property briefly comprises on the ground floor: stunning entrance hall with coved ceiling and ceiling rose; and adining kitchen with a range of fitted base/wall and drawer units with matching work surface.s Appliances include a Baumatic range cooker with a five-ring gas hob, oven and grill, integrated Hotpoint dishwasher and space for an American style fridge/freezer.

The morning room includes a range of handcrafted Liberty furniture incorporating shelving and glazed cabinets. The focal point of the room is the open fireplace with an oak mantel, cast iron surround and tiled hearth.

A formal dining room and lounge also have impressive open fireplaces and there is a rear porch. At basement level there is a cellar hall, WC, wine room, games room and bar/storage room. A staircase with timber balustrading and a mahogany handrail allow access the first floor landing where there are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC Two further bedrooms plus the master bedroom and master bedroom en-suite are on the second floor.

There are lovely gardens to the front and rear, mainly laid to lawn with ornamental trees, shrubs and planted borders, a plenty of off-road parking for vehicles, a coach house used as a workshop and substantial garaging including a triple garage and a single garage. To the side of the garages, there’s a stone flagged courtyard with an ornamental pond, slate gravelled borders and providing ample space for comfortable seating.