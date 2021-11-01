This charming property has three bedrooms and is in the rural village of Brookhouse, near Laughton. It is described as a character property by online estate agent Purplebricks.

The agent’s brochure says the key features are three bedrooms, one bathroom, two receptions, a garage, double glazed windows, a garden and central heating.

There is also a conservatory and outbuildings in the garden. The house is surrounded by beautiful countryside and the village pub is nearby.

“The property we are proud to present to the open market is this three bedroom character cottage situated in the rural village of Brookhouse,” says the brochure.

"This beautiful property offers in brief living room with impressive inglenook fireplace, fitted kitchen diner and separate dining room with another stunning inglenook fireplace.

"To the first floor are three bedrooms and large four piece family bathroom.“The front garden is enclosed with a stone built wall, to the side of the property is a large detached double garage accessed via a small bridge over the stream,to the rear of the property are further outbuildings and conservatory.“The large rear garden is absolutely stunning and must be seen to appreciate it. The property is surrounded by open countryside and with a lovely village pub close by.An internal viewing is highly recommended.”

A Purplebricks spokesman added: “The current owner is a builder, he has maintained this property since he bought it.

"He has developed the gardens and maintained them to a very high standard. The property has a stream that runs to the front of the property which is positioned in a very sought-after location.”

Brookhouse is in the Dinnington ward of Rotherham. The average property price in Brookhouse is £376,162, according to Zoolpa.

For more details on the cottage visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-character-property-sheffield-1232223

Meanwhile, new research from Purplebricks reveals 45% of sellers in Sheffield now turn to Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Pinterest to garner valuable advice and tips when it comes to selling a property. This compares to 28% who prefer to seek selling advice from friends or family, or 54% that go to their estate agent.

TikTok is the number one social destination for Sheffield house sellers to get inspiration when selling their home with 20% citing it as their go-to resource.

Sheffield sellers are amongst the highest in the country for using TikTok for property advice and inspiration - compared to 13% of sellers in Liverpool, 12% in Leeds and just 5% in Glasgow. Instagram and Twitter are the second most popular sources of advice on social media for Sheffield sellers when selling a property.

The research also shows that social media is used more now by individual sellers to boost sales. Nearly a quarter of sellers created a profile of their property on social media – such as Instagram or Facebook - as a sales tool, and 22% shared their property across their social channels.

Keen to make the best impression, 14% of sellers have written a detailed 'sellers book' for their home showcasing the property’s best assets and selling points, and 20% of sellers opted to do all the viewings themselves for prospective buyers.

To read more about property join our Facebook group all about the subject – click https://www.facebook.com/groups/thestarproperty to become a member. And to read more great articles on homes and gardens, please visit the dedicated section of The Star’s website.

1. Light With two windows, this room is light and bright. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Lounge The living room has an impressive inglenook fireplace Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen is well equipped, cleverly combining modern and original features. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Outbuildings At the back of the house are these outbuildings and a conservatory. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales