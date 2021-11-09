The property is on Peveril Road, Greystones, and is being sold by Whitehornes. The brochure says: “A once in a lifetime opportunity has arisen to purchase this unique and substantial family home.

"Perfect for the growing family and with the rare benefit of a fully self contained, one bedroomed converted coach house with around 500 sq feet, that allows the new buyer an incredible amount of flexibility to either accommodate a dependent relative or older child, use as a fabulous work from home studio, or, as the current vendor has done, let it out to provide additional income.”

The brochure adds the house is located on a well sought after residential road and enjoys a huge degree of privacy that gives an urban oasis feel.

Greystones is popular with families due to the popularity of local schools such as Greystones and Hunters Bar primaries, plus its proximity to excellent parks, amenities and short distance from the Peak District.

The brochure continues: “The original house has four stunning floors of accommodation totalling in excess of 2,200 sq feet.

"It has been meticulously transformed to ensure the original integrity, features, character and charm have not been lost whilst giving a contemporary vibe that really needs to be viewed internally to be fully appreciated.

"Located on this well sought after residential road and enjoying a huge degree of privacy that gives an urban oasis feel, this incredible property is a short stroll from Endcliffe Park and Sharrowvale with its array of independent cafes, eateries and boutiques; close to principal hospitals, universities and Ofsted rated excellent schools; and sits right on the edge of The Peak District.”

