Sheffield student digs among top 10 'most instagrammed'

Redvers Tower, Sheffield

All the chosen favourites feature the kind of facilities and furnishings that students are rushing to share on social feeds.

Sheffield’s Redvers Tower is among the top pads,

This accommodation, in the heart of Sheffield, includes a social area with hanging chairs and low hanging lights.

Not only worthy of a #roomwithaview post, students can imagine they are in a contemporary lounge bar while they are just a stone’s throw distance from their bedroom.

Far from the cramped and dingy bedsits of yesteryear, that students once expected to inhabit in cities, the ten photogenic student digs include a seventies Scandi-inspired communal area, a neon-lit gaming room, a music room complete with a sleek grand piano, blooming hanging plant features and neon wall art.

Topping the list, The Stay Club Colindale- a 19-floor student accommodation situated in the new, up-and-coming area of Colindale, not only features contemporary bedrooms with outstanding views of leafy London, but hosts an in-house nightclub, an impressive roof terrace that needs no filter to make it look good, a cinema room and a lounge area that’s wall-lined with cult vinyl records.

Much like other sites on the list, it also features a private games room that includes ping pong and table football.

The most instagrammable student accommodation sites are, in order of popularity;

1. The Stay Club Colindale, London

2. Scotway House, Glasgow

3. Nova, Nottingham

4. Crown Place, Norwich

5. true student, Glasgow

6. Hox Park, Surrey

7. Redvers Tower, Sheffield

8. iQ Shoreditch, London

9. The Project at Hoxton, London

10. St Peters Hall, Bournemouth

Redvers Tower is advertised with air conditioning and smart phone heating.

Those who live in shared apartments or single studios are in a handy location for both universities and the train station.

Facilities include a gym, cinema room, social space, a games room, a laundry, and high speed broadband.