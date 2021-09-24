Stunning detached house with a five acre grazing field in Sheffield goes up for sale at £1.75m

The five bedroom house is on Long Line, near Dore, and is described as an impressive individually designed stone built property.

It is for sale with Blundells and the property brochure says the home was built around 2007/2008 with a floor area of around 4500 sq.ft.

The property is also listed on Zoopla and is said to be a beautifully presented property, fitted to the highest of standards with a stunningly designed interior.

This includes underfloor heating throughout, supplemented by solar heating, a triple garage block, secure gated entrance and delightful grounds.

Other features include the grounds of about two-thirds of an acre with lawns and delightful terraces which are said to take full advantage of the sun, flanked by mature trees and floral borders.

The property brochure says: “This magnificent house is situated in a semi rural location enjoying privacy and an exceptional outlook. The Peak District National Park is on the doorstep with beautiful walks through the grounds and neighbouring countryside.

"Equally, Dore village is within walking distance or a short drive with a full range of amenities.”

The accommodation includes a reception hall opening through to the living kitchen which forms three distinct areas. The living area with bi-fold doors to a south facing terrace, a fully fitted kitchen area equipped with a range of Siemens, Miele and Bosch appliances with a breakfast island and a dining area.

The brochure says: “Additional rooms to the ground floor include a seperate living/Tv room, a sitting room/office, an excellent utility room, a boot room/cloakroom and shower room/wc.

"On the lower ground floor there is a multi-purpose, highly flexible area, currently utilised as a gym but with various potential uses including a cinema room, party room or child's play area.

"On the first floor is an impressive galleried landing with balustrade in steel and glass which has a seating area and provides access to the five double bedrooms, the master having a dressing room, en-suite bathroom/wc with shower and access to a the balcony which is also accessed from bedroom two, which also has an ensuite shower room/wc. “There is a further family bathroom/wc. All of the bedrooms are fitted with wardrobes.

“Outside the property stand in formal grounds of approximately two-thirds of an acre and is made up of lawns delightful terraces, taking full advantage of the sun, flanked by mature trees and floral borders and with an excellent triple garage block with potential to take four vehicles.

“There is direct access to the approximately five acre field which has a natural water supply.”

According to the website streetlist.co.uk the average house in Long Line sells for £953,571 and there is only one street named Long Line making it unique in Great Britain.

For more details about the property call Blundells 01143 450 723, visit https://www.blundells.com/buy/property/5-bedroom-detached-house-south-yorkshire-s11-ref-5491608/or or view the Zoopla listing https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59625713/

