Take a look inside this stunning Sheffield home set in 2.5 acres of land with stables - on the market for £2m

Woodlands is on Oriel Road, Fulwood, and is a six bedroom detached home standing in more than 2.5 acres of land. It is a horse lovers dream, featuring four stables, tack room, hay barn and riding area – known as a manege.

It is on the market with Haus and as the brochure says the property boasts fabulous views across the Mayfield Valley, which nestles between the hills of this unspoilt open countryside in the south west of the city.

Other stand-out features include a separate two bedroom, two storey annexe, which offers so many options for a family. It also has a dining room which opens to a sunroom, to create a light and airy feel.

Woodlands also features delightful established gardens and a study with fitted oak furniture, to give that grand feel in this lovely home.

The brochure adds: “The property offers flexible living accommodation with the main house having four bedrooms, a separate two bedroom two storey annexe and stands in delightful established gardens.

"Magnificent south facing panoramic vista enjoying fabulous uninterrupted views across the Mayfield valley, has four stables, a tack room, hay barn, manege arena and grazing land.”Features include an entrance porch, reception hallway with a cloak room, inner hallway leading to a WC and study with built in oak furniture. The kitchen has a range of cream units complemented by contrasting granite worktops, hob, oven, extractor, integrated fridge and freezer.

There is a utility room, living room with a bay window and feature fireplace, dining room which opens into a sunroom with roof lantern and French doors creating a light and airy feel.

On the first floor landing there is a separate WC and access to the roof space. The master bedroom has fitted furniture and en-suite bathroom in white with a whirlpool bath. There are three further bedrooms and a bathroom with white suite and separate shower cubicle.The annexe has a dining kitchen with a range of cream units, an inner hallway, WC, and living room with a square bay window. On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a shower room in white.Outside there is a block paved driveway to a detached garage, an Indian stone patio and pathway leading to the back of the property. Here there is a full width terraced patio and seating areas, steps to a lawn with flower and shrub borders.

The stable block has four stables, a tack room, stone hay barn and track to the manege and meadow.The brochure says: “Woodlands is well-placed for local shops and amenities in Fulwood, highly regarded schools, recreational facilities, public transport and access links to the city centre, hospitals, universities and the Peak District.”

