These are the Sheffield properties that have been making you click-happy throughout September

This £1,795,000 luxury accommodation has been getting the people of Sheffield click-happy

Newly built in 2006, this luxury accommodation, currently on the market at £1,795,000 has been getting the people of Sheffield click-happy in recent weeks, according to new data from Zoopla, which shows it is one of the most viewed properties in Sheffield on its site for the past 30 days.

Hardly surprising - who doesn't love a ‘dream home' browse over their lunchtime sandwich? And while this beautiful property undoubtedly has a lot to offer, Sheffield house-hunters proved they’re keeping their options open this month, with another popular property at the other end of the spectrum making it into the ‘most viewed’ list, coming in at just £55,000.

The two-bedroom semi-detached house, on Deerlands Avenue, listed as ‘in need of upgrading,’ has lots of potential for those looking to take on a ‘fixer-upper’ - comprising entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom, and gardens to both sides.

This period family home on Crookesmoor Road is on the market at £350,000

A three-bedroom semi-detached home on Nethershire Lane has also proven popular, at £60,000. The home is described as ‘set on a good sized plot with appeal to those looking for a property project’ suggesting many Sheffield house-hunters may be looking for a place to use as the inspiration for their very own ‘Grand Designs.’

And they’re not the only homes getting some attention in recent weeks.

Westfield Crescent in Mosborough is home to a five-bedroom semi-detached property that would make a great family home – featuring a spacious living room with feature fireplace, a spacious fitted kitchen/dining room, and conservatory with French doors opening on to the rear garden – all for £160,000. No wonder it’s been getting some clicks.

Many of you have also been drawn to a superb period family home on Crookesmoor Road, currently on the market at £350,000. Early viewing is recommended of this Victorian property in order to appreciate the amount of work the current vendors have done in recent years: including energy efficient lighting, insulation, new boiler, new roof, and seamless aluminium guttering, insulated cellar and passageway.

This Deerlands Avenue home is priced at £55,000

Over on Wordsworth Avenue, in Ecclesfield, is a home listed as ‘ideal for the growing family,' on the market at £140,000. The three-bedroom semi-detached property comprises entrance hall, separate WC, lounge, kitchen/diner and conservatory, whilst to the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

And on Rainbow Drive, a four-bedroom semi-detached corner home, priced at £220,000, has been getting some attention too. Located perfectly in the popular residential area of Hackenthorpe, and with a driveway to fit up to four cars, this property is definitely worth a look.Just a stone throw from Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, this family home has a range of good sized rooms.Laura Howard, a spokesman for Zoopla, said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent.