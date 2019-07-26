This 400-year-old Sheffield home has a proud and famous artistic past

Jordanthorpe Farm (Chantry Cottage), Sheffield

£599,950The Grade II Listed property, originally three cottages in Elizabethan times and dating back to 1660, was once home to Sir Francis Chantrey – Britain’s leading sculptor of the Regency era - who was born in the property on April 7 1781.

Sir Francis Chantrey became the leading sculptor of the Regency era, and was commissioned to produce sculptures of four living monarchs, including Queen Victoria, as well as George Washington and the Duke of Wellington. A masterpiece of his called 'The Sleeping Children' can be seen today in Lichfield Cathedral, and apparently the snowdrops he placed in the hands of the children were inspired by the affection he felt for the snowdrops in the garden of Jordanthorpe Farm.As a child he took milk from the farm into Sheffield by donkey. Already as a child showing great artistic skill his mother allowed him to draw on the flagstones at the farmhouse, before she washed the floor. Those original flagstones may still be seen in the farmhouse Dining Room and old Dairy. Many books feature the farmhouse including the famous 'Chantreyland' and 'Francis Chantrey - Donkey Boy' by Harold Armitage.

This four/five bedroomed detached residence with three bathrooms retains many attractive, original features and has a lovely garden, plus an adjacent three acre paddock which is rented on a licence.

It is understood that most of the present farm walls date to about 1660, and an early two pronged fork found embedded within one of the stone walls which dates to this period would appear to confirm this date. It became part of the estate of Norton Hall and was tenanted by local farmers.The house comprises a reception hall with exposed floorboards, beamed ceiling and small recess with original glazed window believed to have been an external window for one of the original cottages.

There is an excellent-sized breakfast kitchen with heavy beamed ceiling, a custom-built range of pine base and wall units, granite worktops, a feature original gritstone fireplace, and Georgian style window.A utility/larder has plumbing for washing machine and dishwasher and space for fridge freezer, with a connecting door to store place.There is also a side entrance hall with beamed ceiling and original meat hooks, a vaulted basement cellar room, a cloakroom with high flush WC, wash hand basin and obscure glazed window, a garden room with double opening French windows leading out onto the garden, and bedroom five, which can be used as a family room, complete with beamed ceiling and a slate fireplace surround with inset black leaded Range.A large well proportioned sitting room features exposed beams and a feature fireplace, and there is a lobby area with original stone flagged floor. A stunning dining room has a connecting door to the sitting room, and original stone flagged floor.On the first floor is bedroom four, the room where Francis Chantrey was born, a bathroom, bedroom three, bedroom two, and the principal bedroom one – with fireplace. An en-suite bathroom - has a roll-top cast iron bath with clawed feet.Outside the property is approached down a long private driveway which leads to an extensive parking and turning area. To the rear of the property, there is a pretty cottage garden, an old stone built store and integral store.

The property is on the market at £599,950. Contact Saxton Mee Banner Cross on 0114 4671597.

