This Sheffield garage sold for over £23k as auction bidders pushed it far over the guide price

The garage at Brincliffe Court, Nether Edge Road, Nether Edge, had a guide price of £5,000 but sold for £23,500 in the auction held by Mark Jenkinson.

It was described as a single, brick built garage, located in a sought after residential district, measuring 125 sqft, with an up and over door.

Auctioneer and senior partner Adrian Little said: “This was a really strong result, crazy really.

"If we had got between £10,000 and £15,000 it would have been a good result.”

The garage attracted 18 bidders and competition among those who took part in the bidding was fierce.

Mr Little added: “There is a lack of garages in that area, which has a lot of old Victorian properties where there is no garage.”

The auction was one of the firm’s biggest successes, raising a total of £5.8m lots.

This was boosted by the sale of an industrial park in Hull for a company record of £1.6m.

Other notable successes included a shop on Glossop Road in the city centre selling for £97,000 above guide price and an office on North Church Street selling for £47,000 more than the asking price.

Meanwhile the former Firth Park Advice Centre in Sheffield – a substantial inner terrace with ground floor extension comprising office accommodation – with a guide price of £95,000 sold for £163,000.

An extended three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of general modernisation but with outstanding views in Stannington had a guide price of £250,000 and sold for £317,000.

And a landmark Grade II listed building in Ecclesfield village with two retail units plus six flats/studios, sold for £395,000 – £20,000 more than its guide price.

Mr Little said: “It was business as usual. We sold 31 of 36 lots offered and it was a really strong performance. The market shows no sign of slowing down.”

