Twelve drinks - from colour changing gin to English lager - to try through the summer holidays

Not everyone can enjoy drinks in a tropical climate this summer

Make a holiday at home with these 12 drinks to try this summer.

Manchester craft gin makers Zymurgorium have launched Flagingo Electric Blue, a colour changing gin liqueur. It goes from blue to pink in a neat trick when a mixer is added and has a sweet, almost Parma Violet-like aftertaste. Ideal for gin fans who think they’ve seen it all, £19, www.zymurgorium.com.

Boodles Mulberry (£21, Marks and Spencer/Amazon) is a more subtle twist on the classic. Based on sloe gin, it’s suitable for summer too, and would add a little extra buzz to champagne. The mulberry flavour is delicate, mixed with herby botanicals.

Lager fans can try a new first from The Society, its own English lager (£2.25 each, www.thewinesociety.com).

It is fresh, pale and aromatic, ideal for a Saturday afternoon in the garden.

The Society’s Hungarian white, £6.75, is also a crisp, dry option from an often overlooked genre of wines.

Take a trip to Tuscany with Banfi San Angelo 2017, a pale gold pinot grigo with lush tropical flavours. For the full experience, serve it with a dish drizzled in Banfi’s own fruity olive oil, too, although you may need to visit them direct to buy some. Banfi San Angelo is £17.99-£18.99, Thedrinkshop.com.

Richard found the Zalze Bush Vine Chenin Blanc ( £10.30, Waitrose, Morrisons) to be light and medium bodied. It offers tropical flavours with aromas of peach and pineapple.

Lauren’s Cune Rioja Rosado ( £8.50, Co-op) is the barbecue pal you have been waiting for. Easy to drink, it has a floral aroma and fresh taste.

Les Jamelles Pinot Gris (£11.99, Majestic) was put to the test by Rochelle.

This was a lovely wine, with pleasing citrus tones - fresh and easy, but not too tart. The smell was also inviting, with hints of lemon.

At the bargain side of the scale, Calvet Muscadet White 2017 is just £5.75 from Sainsbury’s. Tim said it was fruity, easy on the alcohol and ideal as an aperitif.

Villa Maria’s Private Bin Rose also won’t break the bank.

A perfect summer berry infusion but not overly sweet, it costs £11 from Asda.

Calvet Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2018, £9.99 from Waitrose, was a wine of substance for Rob.