You could be living in this three bedroom family home in Sheffield by Christmas

A home for sale on 85 Blair Athol Road, Sheffield.

The home, at 85 Blair Athol Road, has a guide price of between £230,000 and £250,000, and with no chain you could expect a smooth and fast sale if you were to be the lucky buyer.

Properties of this nature, and in this location, rarely come to the market, and therefore the estate agent who selling this property – Haybrook - are expecting a huge amount of interest in it from potential buyers.

Sitting within catchment for both Greystones and High Storrs schools, this home will be of particular interest to young families, professional couples or those looking to downsize.

A home for sale on 85 Blair Athol Road, Sheffield.

It is a mid-terrace property, with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a courtyard garden. The whole house is immaculately presented and is also in a fantastic location for schools.

Downstairs, there is a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen and a basement.

The lounge is described as an exquisite, recently decorated, reception room to the front of the property, with a uPVC walk-in box bay window which floods the room with ample natural light.

There is also decorative coving to the ceiling, an ornate ceiling rose and single banked central heating radiator.

A home for sale on 85 Blair Athol Road, Sheffield.

The dining room is described as a generous reception room to the rear of the property, with rear facing double glazed uPVC French doors which open on to the private easterly facing garden.

Neutrally finished, the room offers spacious accommodation, with a continuation of the decorative coving to the ceiling and double banked central heating radiator.

There is open plan access in to the kitchen space, and to the other side of the dining room there is an internal door which provides access to the basement.

The kitchen is a modern open plan kitchen which leads directly into the family dining room. It is a state-of-the-art kitchen, with a comprehensive range of matching wall and base units in a pale grey high gloss finish with soft, self-closing doors, under-counter lighting, wooden block effect work surfaces and inset sink with drainer.

Integrated appliances include dishwasher, fan assisted electric oven and a four ring gas hob with matching extractor over. Inset LED spotlights to the ceiling and a uPVC double glazed velux window provide ample light into the room. There is space and plumbing for a washing machine. From the window, you can look out to the courtyard garden. There is a Baxi Duo-tec combi-boiler housed in the kitchen.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The first bedroom is a generous and well appointed master bedroom to the front of the property, with large uPVC double glazed window and single banked central heating radiator below. There is also a recessed storage area or wardrobe.

The second bedroom is located to the rear of the property and also has a single bank central heating radiator.

The third bedroom is a very spacious double bedroom, spanning the length of the property. It benefits from dual aspect, large double glazed velux windows, making this a very light and airy space. Two doors provide access to additional under-eaves storage.

Outside, there is a front is a small area with flowering planters and to the rear a private courtyard garden.