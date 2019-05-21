Hope for Dearne Valley Ramblers!

SUNDAY 26 MAY HOPE STATION, HOPE CROSS AND ASTON CIRCULAR

Starting from Hope a gentle incline to Aston, Hope Brink and Wooler Knoll, taking in views of the Hope Valley and shortly walking on the Roman Road to Hope Cross with views towards Edale and Kinder Scout. A steady descent back to Hope. The following is a change to the information in our printed Walks Programme: Parking for this walk will be on the Edale Road in Hope near the Hope Primary School S33 62F. Grid reference: SK171838. Starting point: Edale Road in Hope near the Hope Primary School. 10am. Chris & Val Mellows. 07837932048.

Nearest postcode: S33 6ZF

Start time: 10:00

Additional notes

This is a circular walk