It’s time to pick the winner of our Cafe of the Year in Sheffield

Here is our Café of the Year top ten – you now have the opportunity to vote for your favourite finalist! From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their number one.

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room is your winner. It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room. To vote for your winner, pick your favourite from the top 10 finalists, fill in the coupon stating the full name, address and voting number of your choice and post it back to us. The closing date for votes is March 9 2019. Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or any received after the closing date. Voting forms are on Page 48 of the February 18 edition of the Star.

Base Camp Cafe at Towsure, 151-183 Holme Lane. Picture Scott Merrylees

Big Baps Lane Top, 11 Elm Lane. Pictured are Lisa Hitchen and Olivia Shaw.Picture Chris Etchells

Flask End, Woodfall House, Woodfall Lane. Pictured are Samantha Bower and Heather Tingle. Picture: Chris Etchells

Holme Lane Deli, 86 Holme Lanei. Pictured are Lindsey Kirk and Nicola Vardy. Picture: Chris Etchells

Old Pin Diner, Unit 8 Palace Mall, Manchester Road. Pictured are Jennifer Chadburn and Tracey Baines. Picture: Chris Etchells

Ricardos Cafe and Bistro, 3 Worksop Road. Cafe of the year 2018 Winner Ricardo's Pictured is Ricardo Diaz and his team. Picture: Marisa Cashill

Sarni's, 25 High Street, city centre . Picture Scott Merrylees

Victoria Junction finalist in Cafe of the Year 2019. Picture Scott Merrylees