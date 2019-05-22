Jobs available at new Marco Pierre White restaurant in Sheffield

A new Marco Pierre White restaurant is recruiting to fill a number of key roles in the run up to the official opening.

The new restaurant is set to open at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Sheffield Park Hotel in June.

The roles include Food and Beverage Assistant, for 30 hours and 16 hours, and a Bar Assistant for 30 hours.

The new Steakhouse Bar & Grill is set to bring to life Marco’s own philosophy of what he describes as ‘affordable glamour’.

It will offer signature steaks and timeless English and French classics that are simply cooked.

The team behind the new venture are inviting CVs from anyone, with or without experience in the sector, who is interested in working with a in a quality, fast paced environment.

Garin Davies from DoubleTree by Hilton, Sheffield Park, Hotel said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic, upbeat and energetic staff to join our successful team and be part of this exciting new destination.”

There’s good job progression and personal development opportunities for the whole team available, alongside excellent benefits.

Team members enjoy employee benefits including meals on duty, discounted accommodation with Hilton Worldwide, 50per cent discount with Marco Pierre White restaurants and a full uniform.

All applicants are asked to email their CV to jointheteam@vinehotels.co.uk.