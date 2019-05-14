Join Sheffield CHA walking group for a walk to Kiveton Bridge!

Thursday 16 May Kiveton Bridge

Interchange X5 bus (9.47) to Kiveton Bridge Railway station (10.20). Bluebell walk via South Anston, Stones Wood, Lindrick Dale, Old Spring & Hawks Woods, Chesterfield Canal, finish at Kiveton Park station or walk back to Kiveton Bridge station - 9 or 10m. SAT 18 MAY. High Street 97 bus (9.33) to Totley, Gillfield Wood Terminus (10.09). Linear Bluebell walk to Meersbrook Park via Gillfield, Poynton, Ladies Spring, Park Bank, Chancet and Cobnar Woods - 71/2m with break off points. Car ramble. Meet Milldale CP (10.00) (SK 136 547). Round walk via Standlow, Tissington, Fenny Bentley, Thorpe and Dove Dale - 9 1/2m. www.sheffield-cha.org.uk​​​​​​​