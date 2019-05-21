Join Sheffield Walkers this week at Bradfield!

THURSDAY 23 MAY BRADFIELD EVENING WALK

A very easy walk around the village of Lower Bradfield and Dam Flask Reservoir of around 3 to 4 miles taking approx. 2 hours. Leaving the Sands car park we cross the bridge over the small stream, take a narrow path that leads to Smallfield Road then onto Lamb Hill which takes us around the cricket pitch. We join Woodfall Lane briefly before joining the footpath around the dam. We then reach the head of the dam and go along New Road, before rejoining the footpath back to Lower Bradfield. We leave the path join House Mill Lee and return to the car park. Start time: 6.30pm.