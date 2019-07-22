Keeping rail commuters dry as new canopy is unveiled at Dore and Totley railway station

New canopy for Dore and Totley Railway Station

The canopy was unveiled by the Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, following a campaign from the Friends of Dore and Totley Station to build the new cover to keep commuters dry as they wait on the platform.

Funded by Northern by Arriva, TransPennine Express, South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, Friends of Dore and Totley Station, High Peak and Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership and ACoRP.

Dan Jarvis said: “I’m pleased to open the new canopy at Dore and Totley Railway Station, which will improve the commuter experience on this important route between Sheffield and Manchester.

“This also comes at an important time for rail in our region.

“Last week I launched the region’s Integrated Rail Plan, which has been supported by all four South Yorkshire leaders as well as by the Department for Transport, HS2 Ltd, Transport for the North and others.

“Within this plan is an outlined package of improvements for our community railway stations, such as at Dore and Totley. This not only includes improving the surroundings and safety features of stations but also improving journey times and frequency of trains.”

The Hope Valley Line provides the only Trans-Pennine rail link between the SCR and Greater Manchester, and therefore performs an important role in the SCR economy and wider northern transport network.

However, it is currently only served by two fast trains and one stopping train per hour, and journey times are relatively slow.

Steve Hopkinson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “Dore Station canopy is testament to the power of what can be achieved when the rail industry and our community partners have a joint vision and have been able to source funding for a significant station improvement. We are truly grateful to all parties for their significant contributions in helping this project come to fruition.”