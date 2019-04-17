A well-known Sheffield pub is set to close temporarily – but it is not all bad news.

The Punchbowl has been a fixture on Crookes High Street for a number of years.

The Punchbowl.

It is currently owned by Greene King but the pub chain has today revealed they are selling the venue.

The Star understands the pub will undergo a temporary closure before the new owner intends to reopen the venue ‘as soon as possible’.

In a statement, Greene King said they were unable to identify the new purchaser at the moment but added: “After a great deal of deliberation we’ve agreed to sell The Punchbowl and would like to thank all the customers who have visited over the years.

“It’s never an easy decision to sell a pub but by doing so it allows us to continue investing in our other pubs in the wider area.”

This comes after Greene King recently sold The Old Grindstone, also in Crookes, to the Sheffield-based Stancill Brewery.