Leadmill's big screenings of some iconic movies in Sheffield

The Leadmill in Sheffield has announced its autumn Leadmill Cinematic programme of film screenings

The Leadmill’s autumn Cinematic programme of film screenings includes Pulp Fiction, October 15 and Grease at The Leadmill, November 27 and The Omen and Get Out, October 31, at The Samuel Worth Chapel in Sheffield General Cemetery. Tickets for all four events are on sale now.

For the first time, the team behind The Leadmill are taking their Cinematic Screenings beyond the Leadmill venue and out into the city! On Halloween, Leadmill Cinematic will take over Samuel Worth Chapel for a double bill of films guaranteed to leave you on the edge of your seat. First up is The Omen (doors open 7pm) described as one of the darkest and most deeply disturbing films of all time. Richard Donner’s 1976 horror soaked, supernatural cult classic tells a tale of the Anti Christ walking the earth in the form of a small boy. Next on the bill on the 31st October is Get Out (doors open 11pm), Jordan Peele’s thrilling modern classic.

This is a nerve-wracking psychological horror which guarantees to mess with your mind. These screenings will also feature a full bar offering with themed drinks, popcorn, and pick and mix.

Freya Gill-Stevens, Promotions Manager of The Leadmill says “This is a really exciting development in the Leadmill Cinematic brand. The Leadmill has been running film screenings for several years now, and we’re really proud to be taking the next step in making these halloween screenings immersive and absolutely terrifying by placing them in such an unusual setting! Grease and Pulp Fiction both have amazing sound tracks, so to hear those through The Leadmill’s PA will be really impressive – Sheffield is in for a treat.”