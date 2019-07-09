Mecca Bingo is the plaice to be to enjoy the nation’s favourite meal, with bingo goers able to order a selection of dishes from Harry Ramsden’s menu straight to their seats.

As well as its world-famous fish and chips, customers can also enjoy Harry Ramsden cod bites, scampi and pies all freshly prepared in the club’s kitchen, following Harry’s traditional family recipe. There really is no batter way to enjoy an evening at the bingo.

Enjoy fish and chips and a game of bingo

National Food & Beverage Manager for Mecca Bingo, Cath Hannam, comments: “It’s incredibly exciting to bring two iconic British brands together, merging traditions and giving our customers the opportunity to enjoy world class fish and chips whilst they play.

“Our teams have been working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready and we know our customers will love the partnership as much as we do.”

Malcolm Heslop, Business Development Manager for Harry Ramsden, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to expand and share our menu with foodies across the UK. Partnering with Mecca is a great way to do this and we’re pleased to be bringing a selection of our dishes to customers in Mecca clubs around the country through our ‘’Proudly Serving Harry Ramsden’’ concept.”

The Harry Ramsden menu is available now in all Mecca Bingo clubs nationwide.

The menu includes:

Mains:

Cod with chips, mushy peas & tartare sauce £6.95

Scampi with chips & tartare sauce £6.45

Beef & Mushroom Pie with mash, mushy peas and gravy £6.45

Cod bites with chips & tartare sauce £5.25

Sides:

Curry Sauce -£1.20

Mushy Peas - 80p

Baked Beans - 80p

Bread & Butter - £1.00