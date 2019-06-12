More delights to taste as Ego takes over Moor Inn pub

They say it is the early bird that catches the worm. But we learned a lesson on just how quickly good restaurants become popular when we turned up, without booking, at one of Sheffield's newest restaurants at 6.30pm on a Wednesday. They were full!

Undeterred, we returned to Ego at the Dore Moor Inn on Saturday lunchtime and were very glad we did.

Ego at Dore Moor Inn'Gambas pil pil

The service is fast and friendly, the building looks great both inside and out, but it is the food people turn up for and we now understand why they are heading there in droves.

This is the second Ego restaurant in Sheffield, the first being a popular pre-theatre destination on Surrey Street with various different themed evenings to tempt people in midweek.

Previously this was a Vintage Inns pub, but it has been given a new lease of life after a six week refurbishment.

The venue, located close to the Peak District moors, on Hathersage Road, has perfected the tricky task of creating good food while still being welcoming to all ages.

Ego at Dore Moor Inn

You can sense a real pride in the staff as soon as you step in, perhaps that is the warmest welcome of all.

Our youngest son had no doubt what he was going to pick after just a quick glance at the menu. Which seven-year-old wouldn't want to get stuck in and make their own pizza?

He - and we – had great fun creating a smile face on top of the fresh base, using a combination of tomato, cheese and pepperoni. He was delighted when it later reappeared from the kitchen, fully cooked and just as impressive as when it had left him.

I gave the Prix Fixe a whirl - which is three courses for the very reasonable price of £16.95.

I started with grilled goat's cheese on toasted brioche with aged balsamic, caramelises red onions and Jen's beetroot chutney.

My initial reaction was that the serving was quite small even for a starter portion - but it was actually just right for such a deliciously rich dish.

I followed it with a 170g rump steak with frites and peppercorn sauce.

The steak was perfectly cooked and the sauce very good, although the chips were a little bit too salty for my taste.

Hubby decided to sample the a la carte menu and the surprise success of the day was the divine garlic mushrooms (£6.45). The textures and tastes of the sautéed field and wild mushrooms blended well with the garlic, lemon and parsley – mounted on on toasted white bloomer. Bliss.

He followed this with roasted lamb rump (£17.95) which was my favourite dish.

The meat was juicy and served with a mustard herb crust on very tasty minted pea puree with rosemary red wine jus.

A generous side portion of dauphinoise potatoes was the ideal accompaniment, creamy but not overbearing.

We squeezed in two puddings to share and the sticky toffee pudding (£6.65) was delightful.

Light, fluffy and smoothered in the most amazing sauce.

The classic creme brulee from the prix fixe also went down a treat - sugar glazed baked just right. Topped off with a surprisingly good coffee, we had full tummies and happy faces.

In total we paid £71 including drinks for three. This isn't a cheap lunch venue but it is definitely a great place to treat yourself.

Ego at the Dore More Inn, Hathersage Road, Sheffield S17 3AB. Tel: 01142 35 3302 to book - which we obviously recommend!