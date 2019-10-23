New burrito bar brings a spicy taste of Mexico to Sheffield city centre

Mexican Street Food Chef co-owners Abi and Richard Golland.

The award-winning Sheffield Mexican cantina brand has opened a new pop-up shop in the city centre shopping centre.

An express burrito bar, sited in the shopping mall’s former Starbucks, will be spicing up the city centre for the next six months, a year after its first burrito bar was forced to close.

Co-owner Abi Golland said: “Orchard Square is a great location for us. Many will remember it started life with a food hall and we can see it flourishing again, especially as thriving foodie destination Leopold Square is so close.”

Abi set up the business with her husband Richard in 2010 to fill the gap for quick and healthy fast food. Their brand went on to win five Eat Sheffield Awards.

The first venue, at 90 Arundel Street, and a cantina at 376 Sharrow Vale Road are doing a brisk trade, but a burrito bar on Pinstone Street had to close in 2018 due to redevelopment of The Moor.

Abi added: ““We are really pleased to be back in the heart of the city centre. There is a real buzz on Fargate. We are trialling a new express service for shoppers, students and workers who want to grab fresh and healthy food on the go.

“In Mexico, burritos are the go-to for nutrition on the hoof. Our handmade versions encase a gamut of good stuff such as tomatoes, chillis, peppers and pulses, which research has shown to have many health benefits.”

Diners can expect a range of dishes ready to takeaway, including Cochinita Pibil, pulled pork in a citrus sauce with achiote paste and peppers and onions, Chicken Tinga, pulled chicken in a mild chilli sauce and a three-bean chilli.

A self-serve salsa bar will also allows customers to load on tortilla chips, sour cream and a choice of four hand-made salsas.

Seasonal specials will focus on vegetarian and vegan options and tortilla-free Mexican plates offer gluten-free and carb reduced options.

There is no beef or avocado on the menu, though - Street Food Chef Express has axed them In the interests of sustainability.