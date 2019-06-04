New chocolate beer celebrates the spirit of Sheffield's Kelham Island

A new chocolate beer has been launched in Kelham Island, as a collaboration between and celebration of the area’s independent businesses.

Gold Standard was created thanks to the makers of This is Kelham, an app guide to the area aimed at supporting the growing number of independent businesses there, who brought together Neepsend Brewery and Max Schofield of bean-to-bar chocolate producer Bullion Chocolate.

The beer was launched with an event at Boozehound in the Cutlery Works food hall in Kelham last week, and is now for sale at pubs in Sheffield, Derbyshire and even York.

Amelia Selby, who works on this is Kelham along with Matt PInder, Josh Rowley and Daniel Evison, said: “This is the first step in what we really wanted to do at This is Kelham – bring people together to create a community. It essentially is a product that embodies what This Is Kelham is all about; a community that creates and supports.

“It has gone on sale in quite a few pubs in the Sheffield area and is selling faster than we expected. We did 40 barrels and we’ve only got about ten left.”

Drinkers need to act fast to get a sample of Gold Standard, which is also available this weekend when Neepsend open their brewery as part of the Peddler Night Market at 92 Burton Road. The beer is the latest collaboration Bullion has taken part in, last month a “bean-to-cone” artisan chocolate ice cream was launched with Steam Yard on Division Street.