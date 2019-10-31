New gluten free bakery opens in Sheffield

Bread made from gluten free and vegan Sheffield-based bakery The Suited Baker.

The Suited Baker was started by Sarah Finneran and Ermes Giummarresi.

Sarah, who is coeliac herself, said she was frustrated by going in to restaurants and not having a gluten free bred option, or being given a product that wasn’t fresh, and decided to do something about it.

Sarah said: “It happened the other day, I went in to a restaurant and ordered soup but was told I couldn’t have the fresh bread. I was told I could have a gluten free burger bun instead, but when I asked they said it was from the freezer.

“Plenty of people have a gluten free diet now, either because they are coeliac or just because they want to make healthy choices. Coeliacs do really miss bread, and we want something fresh that tastes like bread.

“That’s where we come in. We bake fresh gluten free sourdough bread and also vegan bread and cakes, and gluten free cakes.”

Their base is at Baltic Works, Effingham Street. It will soon be open to customers at weekends for them to make orders and pick them up.

The duo, who have only been running their bakery for a few weeks, are also looking for Sheffield cafes and restaurants who would like to serve their products to get in touch with them.