A new Sheffield restaurant inspired by an Australian holiday is set to be revealed by a city couple.

Kelly Ware and chef Charlie Curran, who formerly ran the acclaimed Peppercorn at Dore, have taken over the former Urban Social restaurant at Kelham Island to create Noosa.

The cafe and bar is named after, and inspired by, a resort called Noosa on the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

"The place was just beautiful”, said Kelly.

“We stayed in a big house, walked on the beach every day and have always been inspired by the food out there. Breakfast and brunch is the big meal of the day, it’s all about eggs Benedict, waffles, fresh juices and home made granola.

“So we decided to base it on that and take inspiration from the food and the restaurants and the lifestyle out there.

“We’re going to brighten the place up so it’s quite light with lots of plants, and has a nice laid back vibe.”

Charlie is currently drawing up the menus for Noosa, while work to transform the unit begins this week and is set to take place over the next four to six weeks.

Once open, hopefully in May, it will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch from 8am until 4pm.

In the evenings, the venue will function as a bar and serve bar snacks to thirsty workers from the Kelham Island and city centre area.

Kelly added: “There are 2,000 people alone working at the Home Office building down here.”

The couple sold Peppercorn last year, and took a break while they tied the knot, using both their new site and Kelham Island’s Chimney House for the celebrations.

It’s not the only new opening on the menu this week, either.

At Fox Valley in Stocksbridge, McGilveray’ family run restaurant and bar has opened.

The new restaurant can be found in the piazza area of the retail centre with a team focused on serving “good food done well.”

The menu is of classic British favourites as well as a selection of cocktails, wines and beers, while the restaurant has a stylish nod to the area’s history as home of the paragon umbrella frame, developed by Samuel Fox. Umbrellas have been suspended from the ceiling and vintage artwork reflecting the history of the steelworks has also been installed throughout