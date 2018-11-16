New sports bar opening in Hillsborough for area’s discerning fans

A new bar aimed at sports fans is opening in Hillsborough.

Due to the roaring success of Sport Shack on Ecclesall Road award winning businessmen Danny Grayson and James Dobson have submitted plans to open two more Sport Shacks in Sheffield.

The new bars will be located in Hillsborough and Woodseats.

The Hillsborough location has been chosen due to the close proximity of the Wednesday ground and will make an excellent pre and post drinking environment.

Both locations have been chosen to give more to their respective areas, with one of the units being an abandoned charity shop.

The two businessmen said: “All too often other areas of Sheffield are neglected when it comes to new bars, it’s not all about Ecclesall Road and Kelham Island.

“We would just like to say thank you to all the customers for the fantastic reception to Sport Shack it has been truly amazing. We look forward to bringing the same atmosphere and fantastic deals to the new locations.

“We are an independent business looking to create great venues, providing new jobs for each area and we thank you for all your support..

Both bars are looking to open early next year.

Find us at www.facebook.com/SportShackSheffield Facebook site.

Sport Shack already caters for sports fans and drinkers alike, with deals for students and local workers. The bar will offer locally sourced food and local cask ales, as well as mainstream keg lagers and beers.

Danny Grayson said: “There was a niche in the market for this type of establishment, having owned Champs on Ecclesall Road for six years we found it hard to fill a big venue.

He added: “The Sport Shack will be smaller but will focus on better atmosphere with our slogan being: ‘small on size, big on atmosphere’.”