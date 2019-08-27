New woman chairman for Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber

Business development manager of Office Friendly, Lyndsay Pitchley, is appointed new chairman of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber

Business development manager, of Office Friendly, Lyndsay Pitchley, will commence her role of chairman from early September.

It will coincide with appointment of the new 16 strong group and an official meeting with Chamber staff for the first time to agree an agenda for the forthcoming two years under Lyndsay’s leadership.

Former Mayor of Rotherham and current RMBC Councillor, Lyndsay, is a keep advocate in championing women in business.

This gained her the 2019 ATHENA International Award.

New chairman Lyndsay said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be representing Women in Business as chairman. I aim to continue the amazing work that my predecessor Jackie has done, leading the working group to what it’s become today. So cheers to the exciting future ahead for all of us.”