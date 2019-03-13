Families brought together over 109 years at Sheffield’s oldest scouts group 

Family plays an important role at Grenoside Scouts and Guides - the city's oldest scouting group which launched in 1910.

Generations of Sheffield families have been through its doors in its 109 year history - fathers and brothers, sisters and cousins joining its proud lineage; as well as couples who met, fell in love, and married after first meeting at its weekly gatherings.

Cubs camping in 1973

Scout leader John married his Cub leader wife Janette in 1990, and now – nearly 30 years on – their daughter Bethany is keeping up the family tradition as assistant scout leader.

Scout and Explorer leader Kit met wife Alison at a Venture Scout disco, and they married in 1987. Both are still involved with the group; Kit with the Scouts, and Alison in fundraising.

Ranger guide Rosy and Venture Scout leader Paul met, and were married in 1985. Both are still heavily involved with the Grenoside group. Paul is the chairman of the Scouts, and Rosie continues to support the group through fundraising.

“We’re proud to be running a hugely successful group, helping to shape local children into trustworthy little people who can go on to make an active contribution to society,” says group Scout leader Dan Hopkins, who himself joined Grenoside as a cub at eight years old. Now aged 44, Dan’s three sons, Alex, Ben and Will, are all also members of the group.

Cubs camping in the woods in 1963

Today, Grenoside Scouts and Guides is still going strong, running seven weekly group meetings from its hut on Salt Box Lane, and is always on the lookout for volunteers to help out at its various events and activities.

Visit grenosidescoutsandguides.org.uk for more details on the group.

Brownies in June 1970

Grenoside Scouts and Guides ready for camping in the 80s

Guides pictured at the hut in the late 70s

5th Wentworth Scouts - now 14th Grenoside - camping at Woodhead Grenoside in 1920